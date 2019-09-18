40 Iranian knowledge-based firms to attend ‘Syria Rebuild 2019’ exhibition

Innovation and Development Fund will support 40 Iranian knowledge-based companies in this international exhibition.

He made the remarks on Tue. and added, “supporting Iranian knowledge-based companies in this exhibition is taken in line with a new approach taken by the Fund in the field of market development and expansion of technological cooperation of knowledge-based companies.”

Empowering knowledge-based companies for more active participation in both domestic and foreign exhibitions in order to showcase their latest products has been taken into consideration, he added.

Accordingly, the Fund has supported more than 80 international domestic exhibitions and also 60 international foreign exhibitions, he said, adding, “the 5th edition of ‘Syria Rebuild 2019’ Exhibition is one of the specialized exhibitions in this regard.”

Deputy Head of Innovation and Development Fund for International and Communications Affairs Yaser Arabnia went on to say that this exhibition will be held in the fields of construction, electricity and energy, renewable energies, water, water treatment, oil, gas and petrochemicals, transport, aviation, maritime and agricultural industries, relevant machinery and food industries, light- and heavy vehicles, bank, investment and insurance, hospital equipment, medicine, petrochemical industry, communications and information technology (ICT), security and fire extinguishing systems, etc.

The 5th edition of ‘Syria Rebuild 2019’ Exhibition will be held in Syrian capital Damascus on Sept. 17-21.

