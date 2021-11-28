  1. Politics
Pres. Raeisi leaves Ashgabat for Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi left Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan, for Tehran on Sunday evening after a one-day visit and participating in Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit.

After delivering lecture at 15th meeting of leaders of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Iranian President left Ashgabat for Tehran on Sunday evening.

During his visit to Turkmenistan, Iranian President Raeisi met and held talks with the presidents of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan on the sidelines of 15th ECO Summit and discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and regional co-operation.

During the visit, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi also met with Iranians residing in Turkmenistan and businessperson and private sector activists in this country.

