Iran plays very important role in countering US hegemony

Here is the full text of the interview:

How do you assess the current level of Iran-Bolivia relations?

Iran-Bolivia relations have been strengthened and stabilized since the presidency of Evo Morales. The two countries have achieved a very important bilateral relationship in the field of politics as well as against US policies. The two countries also work closely together in international political relations.

For example, our country, along with Iran, has condemned the US interventionist policies in the independence and internal affairs of other countries, as well as the Israeli regime's policies towards the Palestinians.

We have always condemned Western ideals that are considered ideal for the world, and we believe that there should be a world full of peace and tranquility.

What are fields that you think the two countries can develop their cooperation?

In my opinion, the two countries can have a lot of cooperation in different fields. I think that Iran and Bolivia can work together in the political, economic, social and cultural fields as well.

First of all, I should say that the political relations between the two countries are at a very good level, and the good political relations determine the principles of Iran-Bolivia relations.

There are many projects and agreements between the two countries in the economic field that are in the process. For example, Iran and Bolivia have very good cooperation in the field of nanotechnology. Iran has helped our country a lot in this field. The Bolivian military institute is a leading body in this field in the country, and much progress has been made in the field of nanotechnology in Bolivia.

The countries of Iran and Bolivia can work together closely in the academic field as well. We have signed memoranda of understanding with Sharif University and the Malek Ashtar University of Technology. Recently, during our visit to the universities of Isfahan and Yazd, it was decided to sign memoranda of understanding for academic cooperation.

Bolivia, like Iran, is one of the oldest civilizations in the world. Both Iran and Bolivia are members of the world summit on ancient civilizations which shows the long history of the two countries.

According to its constitution, Bolivia has no restrictions on any religion or culture. Therefore, we welcome any common belief and thought in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Have any measures been taken to develop cultural cooperation between people of the two countries?

Yes, this is one of the policies of the Bolivian government. We plan to hold a student summit between Iranian students and Latin American revolutionary students And we are sure that it will also help in advancing the level of cultural relations between the two countries.

We are also establishing a house of friendship between Iran and Bolivia, which will certainly be effective in the development of cultural relations between the two countries.

As Bolivia's ambassador to Iran, I am fully prepared to advance these goals and see a bright future for relations between the two countries.

How do you assess the future of relations between the two countries under President Raeisi?

For us, this government is as important as the previous one, because we respect the opinion of the people in electing the president of the country.

Our relation with Iran will continue as in the past. We believe that we can have a lot of cooperation with Iran under the current government.

Our government has always respected the policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran during these 40 years, and we consider the statements of the Leader of Iran as a roadmap not only for Iran but for all the people of the world.

How do you see the impact of international cooperation between the two countries in thwarting US policies?

Iran plays a very important role in countering US hegemony in the region. Iran's cooperation with its friendly countries against US policies plays a decisive role in thwarting US policies.

Bolivia has also taken significant measures in Latin America. Countries that believe in independence are important to us and we welcome the presence of developing countries that play an important role in the world, such as Russia, China, as well as Iran in our country.

As I said, Iran and Bolivia enjoy a very good relation, so the president of our country planned to visit Iran and meet with the president of Iran. Unfortunately, the meeting was canceled due to the destabilizing actions of the United States in Bolivia, which intended to destabilize the country.

Vienna talks will begin in couple of days. How do you assess the US policies of bullying and sanctions in advancing the negotiation process?

First of all, we respect Iran's nuclear program and we recognize Iran's right to have peaceful nuclear activities. Bolivia has always supported Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

The United States, along with its proxies such as Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime, does not want Iran to have access to alternative energy and they are trying to hinder the development of Iran.

On the other hand, the withdrawal of Donald Trump from a multilateral agreement showed that he does not adhere to any international law. The United States seeks to isolate Iran economically. The bullying policy of the United States has never changed. The United States is accustomed to looting, aggression and sanctions against the people of the world.

Given that you have been living in Iran for a long time as the Bolivian ambassador, what is your opinion about the Iranian people and culture?

During my stay in Iran, I have talked a lot with many people, both government officials and ordinary people. I have not seen anything but kindness from the Iranian people. Iran has an important place for me and I think part of my identity is being formed in Iran.

Interview by Zahra Mirzafarjouyan