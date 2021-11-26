Envoy reacts to Israeli accusations against Iran at IAEA BoG

Iranian envoy to the IAEA has told the the IAEA Board of Governors that the Israeli regime is in no position to make accusations against the peaceful Iranian nuclear program.

During the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency on the implementation of the JCPOA by Iran, the representative of the Zionist Israeli regime made baseless accusations against the Iranian nuclear program. In response, the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the International Organizations in Vienna Mohammad Reza Ghaebi pointed said that it is not the first time that representative of Zionist regime, by presenting a long and tedious fabricated story about Iran's peaceful nuclear activities kills the valuable time of the BoD session.

Bagheri meets with Kuwaiti FM to discuss bilateral ties

Local media in Kuwait reported that Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs met and held talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides explored ways for strong bilateral relations between the two friendly countries as well as the latest developments in regional and international arenas.

Iran to continue cooperation with IAEA: AEOI spox

Spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said that Iran will continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and AEOI will follow up on the matter in the coming days and weeks.

In a televised interview and in reaction to the remarks of IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, Kamalvandi said, "Given that our issues had different components, there were a lot of issues. In themeantime, there was very little time and he (Grossi) travelled to Iran just ahead of meeting of IAEA’s Board of Governors, we could not finish all the issues and have a conclusion, so it was left for the future.”

Perpetrators behind Soleimani assassination must be punished

Iran-Iraq Joint Judicial Committee to investigate the assassination case of Iran’s top general Qassem Solmeinai and Iraq’s PMU Second-in-Command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis issued a final statement at the end of their two-day meeting on Thursday.

After two days of talks, it was decided at that all possible judicial and legal measures would be taken to bring to justice and punish perpetrators and those involved in the heinous crime, the statement added.

Iran emphasizes maintaining good relations with neighbors

As the Vienna talks near, diplomatic sources pointed to Iran's insistence on its and its tendency to have good relations with its neighbors.

A few days left before the talks in Austrian capital Vienna, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani will meet and hold talks with Kuwaiti officials as part of Tehran's efforts to prove a willingness to have good relations with its neighbors in the region, Kuwaiti-based Al Rai Daily said in a report.

