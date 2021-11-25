FM says Iran, IAEA reached an agreement in principle

"An agreement has been reached with the Agency in principle to resolve technical issues during the trip and we are following up on the issuance of a joint statement at the earliest opportunity," FM Amir-Abdollahian said Wed.

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a meeting online to discuss expansion of bilateral relations, developments in Afghanistan, and the upcoming Vienna talks to lift illegal US sanctions against the Iranian nation.

Reaching an agreement with IAEA ‘possible’: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday that it is possible to reach an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In a tweet on Wed., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Iranian Foreign Minister wrote, “In cordial, frank & fruitful talks, @rafaelmgrossi & I reached good agreements on continuing cooperation. Yet, to work out a text, we need work on a few words. Agreement is possible.”

Iran top nuclear negotiator holds talks in UAE

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with senior Emirati officials on Wednesday during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, local UAE media reported.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) state news agency WAM reported Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with senior Emirati officials in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Iran trade value with ECO member states hits 48.5% growth

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that country’s value of trade with Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)’s member states registered a 48.5% growth in seven-month period.

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi IRICA’s Spokesman said on Wednesday that 20.3 million tons of goods, valued at $9.233 billion, were exchanged between Iran and ECO member states in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22), showing a 43 and 48.5 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

Tehran-Islamabad cultural ties need to broaden: minister

The Iranian culture minister said that President Raeisi's government attaches great importance to relations with neighbours, calling for broadening cultural ties with Islamabad.

The Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili made the remarks in a meeting with the Ambassador of Pakistan to Tehran Rahim Qureshi on Wednesday in the Iranian capital.

In the meeting, the Iranian culture minister pointed to the cultural similarities between Iran and Pakistan and said that many Iranian prominent figures in the field of culture spent periods of their lives in neighboring Pakistan.

Iran delegation arrives in Iraq on Gen. Soleimani terror case

Iraqi sources reported that a judicial delegation from Iran has arrived in Baghdad to investigate assassination case of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraq’s PMU Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The purpose of the Iranian delegation's visit to Baghdad is to follow up on the assassination case of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi.

IAEA chief says talks on access to Karaj site fruitless

An American journalist has claimed that the IAEA head told Wednesday's Board of Governors meeting that his talks on Tuesday in Tehran did not yield results to secure the access of IAEA inspectors to the Karaj site.

The American Wall Street Journal has said in a report on the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to Tehran on Tuesday that the head of the United Nations atomic watchdog agency left Iran late Tuesday after failing to reach a deal to allow inspectors access to a factory-making equipment for Tehran’s nuclear program.

US commander confesses to Iran’s ballistic missile precision

The commander of US CENTCOM terrorist forces in the West Asian region has acknowledged the capability of Iranian ballistic missiles with high precision.

Less than a week before world powers resume negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the top US terrorist forces’ commander in the Middle East says his forces stand ready with a potential military option should talks fail, General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) told the TIME.

Iranian, Irish diplomats confer on intl. developments

Iranian diplomat Peyman Saadat and Irish diplomat Sonja Hyland held a meeting in Dublin and discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

Peyman Saadat, Director-General for European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran met and held talks with his Irish counterpart, Sonja Hyland, Political Director, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) in Dublin and discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

Iran, Iraq stress broadening bilateral sports cooperation

Seyed-Reza Salehi Amiri, Chairman of Iran's Olympics Committee has met with Iraqi Fencing Federation President Ziyad Hasan Jassim to stress the expansion of Tehran-Baghdad cooperation in the field of sports.

In the meeting, Seyed-Reza Salehi Amiri said that Iran and Iraq share many similarities and voiced the readiness of Iran to expand bilateral cooperation in sports, especially in the field of fencing.

Iran’s Knowledge-based products to be exhibited in Kyrgyzstan

Permanent Iranian knowledge-based exhibition is to be set up in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

As reported by Iran National Innovation Fund (INIF), a permanent exhibition and export base for Iranian knowledge-based products is to be set up in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Iran produced 22.4mn tons of steel in 10 months: WSA

World Steel Association (WSA) announced that Islamic Republic of Iran produced 22.4 million tons of crude steel in 10 months of the year 2021 and was introduced among 10th steel producer in the world.

According to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), steelmakers in the world produced 1,607,100,000 tons of crude steel from Jan. to Oct. 2021, showing a 5.9 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Iran must adopt strong position in talks with IAEA: Academic

During the talks with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian negotiators must speak from a position of power and they must not feel indebted to the agency, the faculty member of the University of Tehran stressed.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, ‪Mohammad Sadegh Koushki , the faculty member of the University of Tehran spoke about Iran's talks with the IAEA chief in Iran.

Koushki pointed out that during the negotiations with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Iranian negotiators must not feel indebted to the agency and speak from a position of power.

IAEA chief says ‘very constructive’ talks with Iran officials

The Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says he has held “very constructive” talks with Iranian officials as part of an ongoing visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We’ve been having a long day of discussions, talks, and negotiations” with Iranian officials, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi told Press TV on Tuesday.

MA//