TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Bolivian Ambassador to Tehran Romina Guadalupe in an exclusive interview with Mehr News Agency talked of Iran-Bolivian bilateral relations, as well as the recent international developments.

In an interview with MNA correspondent, Romina Guadalupe spoke about the current level of Iran-Bolivia relations, Iran's important role in countering US hegemony in the region, as well as Iran's right to have peaceful nuclear activities.