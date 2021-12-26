  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 26, 2021, 9:50 AM

Saudi-led coalition fighter jets bombard Sanaa's suburb

Saudi-led coalition fighter jets bombard Sanaa's suburb

TEHRAN, Dec. 26 (MNA) – Saudi coalition warplanes struck Asr area, a western suburb of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Sunday morning, destroying a number of houses.

Arab media reported on Sunday morning that the Saudi coalition has launched airstrikes against the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

According to the Yemen-based correspondent of Aljazeera, the Saudi coalition attacked Asr, a western suburb of Sanaa, located in the main district of Amanat al-Asimah Governorate.

Almasirah also reported that during the attack a number of Yemeni citizens' houses were damaged and a number of families were displaced due to the destruction of their homes.

Earlier on Saturday, Ansarullah’s spokesman warned that the crimes of the Saudi coalition against Yemeni civilians, in light of the silence of the international community, will lead to the most severe consequences and punishments.

Abdulsalam made the remarks in reaction to the airstrikes of the Saudi coalition against some residential buildings on Saturday in the al-Mahwit city of Yemen which killed and injured several women and children.

RHM/FNA14001005000007

News Code 182176
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/182176/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News