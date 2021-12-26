Saudi-led coalition fighter jets bombard Sanaa's suburb

Arab media reported on Sunday morning that the Saudi coalition has launched airstrikes against the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

According to the Yemen-based correspondent of Aljazeera, the Saudi coalition attacked Asr, a western suburb of Sanaa, located in the main district of Amanat al-Asimah Governorate.

Almasirah also reported that during the attack a number of Yemeni citizens' houses were damaged and a number of families were displaced due to the destruction of their homes.

Earlier on Saturday, Ansarullah’s spokesman warned that the crimes of the Saudi coalition against Yemeni civilians, in light of the silence of the international community, will lead to the most severe consequences and punishments.

Abdulsalam made the remarks in reaction to the airstrikes of the Saudi coalition against some residential buildings on Saturday in the al-Mahwit city of Yemen which killed and injured several women and children.

