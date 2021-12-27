  1. World
Dec 27, 2021, 1:50 PM

Saudi coalition launches airstrikes against Yemen's Sanaa

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Arab media reported on Sunday evening that the Saudi coalition has launched airstrikes against some areas in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa and 2 explosions rocked Sanaa following raids.

According to Al-Masirah, the Saudi coalition re-attacked inhabited neighborhoods in Al-Zubayri and Hael Streets in the center of Sanaa.

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that 2 explosions rocked Yemen's capital Sanaa, following raids by the Saudi coalition.

Hours earlier, Saudi coalition warplanes had targeted, with 16 raids, the eastern al-Balaq mountain in Wadi Ubaidah district, southeast Marib, and with 8 raids, Serwah district, to the west.

In addition, 7 civilians were injured as a result of the coalition bombing that targeted their car in the Makbanah district, west of Taiz governorate, southwest of Yemen.

In a Saudi attack on Sanaa four days ago, several hospitals, medical centers, and training centers were bombed, prompting officials from the Yemeni National Salvation Government to condemn the international community's silence on the Saudi coalition's war crimes

