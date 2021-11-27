  1. World
Fire, explosions hit ammunition depot in Russia

TEHRAN, Nov. 27 (MNA) – According to Russian sources, a massive fire and several explosions at an ammunition depot belonging to the Russian Defense Ministry have left two people injured.

Preliminary information released by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations indicates massive fire broke out in the ammunition depot of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Nizhny Novgorod Region, about 400 km (250 miles) east of Moscow.

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, several explosions occurred after special fire alarm systems in the ammunition depot were activated.

Police officers have blocked ways near the area around the ammunition and exact information on the possible number of victims is not available yet.

