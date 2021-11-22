  1. Politics
Nov 22, 2021, 1:30 PM

Zionist settlers attack Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied territory

Zionist settlers attack Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied territory

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – Zionist settlers attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque and clashed with Palestinians with the support of the Zionist regime's military forces.

Zionist settlers still continue their hostile actions against Palestinian sanctities. They attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque again on Monday, Palestine “Al-Youm” reported.

According to the report, Zionist settlers chanted anti-Islamic slogans after attacking the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Following the brutal attack of the Zionist regime’s forces on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a heavy clash broke out between them and Palestinian citizens.

This is while that Mohammad Hamadeh, a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has recently announced that the movement has issued a call for public preparedness in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The senior Hamas member stated that hostile actions of Zionist settlers in launching a brutal attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque are fully organized and have been predetermined according to the plan. However, Zionist police support the settlers.

MP/5357908

News Code 180960
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180960/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News