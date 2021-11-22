Zionist settlers attack Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied territory

Zionist settlers still continue their hostile actions against Palestinian sanctities. They attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque again on Monday, Palestine “Al-Youm” reported.

According to the report, Zionist settlers chanted anti-Islamic slogans after attacking the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Following the brutal attack of the Zionist regime’s forces on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a heavy clash broke out between them and Palestinian citizens.

This is while that Mohammad Hamadeh, a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has recently announced that the movement has issued a call for public preparedness in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The senior Hamas member stated that hostile actions of Zionist settlers in launching a brutal attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque are fully organized and have been predetermined according to the plan. However, Zionist police support the settlers.

