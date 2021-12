A Palestinian youth was shot dead by Zionist forces in Umm al-Fahm city in the occupied lands, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

Following the anti-Zionist operation of this young Palestinian who attacked Zionist soldiers with a car, Zionist forces opened fired and martyred him, the report added.

Zionist media outlets reported that a Palestinian youth had run over a number of Zionist soldiers in the city of Umm al-Fahm in the occupied territories that two soldiers were wounded.

