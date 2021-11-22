Fire breaks out in industrial zone in Occupied Lands

Zionist media sources reported a large fire has broken out in an industrial zone in the northernmost coastal city of Nahariya in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Hebrew television channel Kan 11, reported that 14 firefighters are currently trying to extinguish the blaze at the production hall of a factory.

There are concerns that the scope of the fire could reach ammonia depots. The city of Nahariya is located in the northern parts of the Occupied Territories which is the closest city to Lebanon.

