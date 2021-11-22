Iraq has no plan to normalize relations with Zionist regime

Speaking on the sidelines of Bahrain's annual Manama Dialogue conference, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said that Iraq has no plan to normalize relations with the Zionist regime.

He told the Zionist media that there are many reasons for this decision, but it takes a long time to explain.

According to Fouad Hussein, in addition to the issue of Palestine, Iraq's unwillingness to compromise with the Zionist regime is related to the characteristics of Iraqi society.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iraqi Foreign Minister referred to Baghdad's efforts to resolve the issues between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iraq is part of the solution to the region's problems, the Iraqi top diplomat said, adding that it plays a major role in resolving tensions between the countries.

