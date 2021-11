The match between Nasaji Mazandaran FC and Esteghlal Tehran in the fifth week of Iran Professional League (IPL) was held in Tehran Azadi Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The most important thing about the today's match is the return of football fans to the stadiums after 22 month since the start of restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Esteghlal are playing to return to the top of IPL.

As many as 5,000 fans were allowed to enter the iconic Grand Azadi Staidium in Tehran.

KI