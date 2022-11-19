  1. Sports
Nov 19, 2022, 1:00 PM

Iran runner-up in 2022 CAFA U-14 Championship

Iran runner-up in 2022 CAFA U-14 Championship

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Iran football team has ranked second in the 2022 CAFA U-14 Championship held in Tajikistan.

Iran won second place in the tournament with 6 points and on goal difference.

With gaining 12 points, Tajikistan became the champion.

Teams from Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan competed in the event.

The 2022 CAFA U-14 Championship is the first edition of the international youth football championship organized by CAFA for the men's under-14 national teams of Central Asia.

The tournament was held in Hisor, Tajikistan from November 9 to 19.

AMK/FNA14010828000258

News Code 193827

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News