Iran, Armenia discuss expansion of ties

In a Friday meeting in Yerevan, the two sides stressed promotion of bilateral relations in different economic spheres.

the Armenian minister expressed hope that relations between Yerevan and Tehran will further expand through bilateral talks and provision of necessary grounds.

Papikyan said that the joint development plans by Iran and Armenia is indicative of the high level of cooperation between the two countries.

Badakhshan, for his part, expressed Iran’s readiness for further enhancement of cooperation with Armenia, underlining the need for utilizing the the existing capabilities in economic fields.

The two sides also discussed the outlook of implementing joint plans for regional, transportation and energy infrastructure cooperation.

