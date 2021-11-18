Alireza Pakdel joins Turkish cartoon contest as jury member

The Iranian cartoonist, Alireza Pakdel has been introduced as a member of the jury of the KalDer Bursa International Cartoon Contest in Turkey.

The 8th edition of the contest will be held with the collaboration of KalDer Bursa Branch Office and Anadolu Karikaturculer Dernegi (Anatolian Caricaturists Society) in Bursa city of Turkey on the 26th of May 2022.

Alireza Pakdel is a caricaturist, illustrator, cartoonist, and character designer born in the Iranian city Mashhad in 1981. He started working on caricatures in 1994 and collaborating with many important Iranian journals like Golagha, Keyhan caricature, and many more.

He has also received over 100 national and international awards, including the Golden Hithi Award at the 1st Ferizaj International Cartoon Contest in Kosovo, and the first prize at the PAPB International Cartoon Festival in Indonesia.

