Oct 27, 2021, 11:30 AM

Police seize close to 1 tons of narcotics in Semnan province

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – According to the police commander of Semnan province, close to one ton of narcotics has been confiscated during four intelligence operations carried out by police officers of Semnan and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces.

The police commander of Semnan province, Brigadier General Abdullah Hosseini said that the police forces managed to identify a drug-trafficking gang in the province during intelligence operation.

In the last 72 hours, anti-narcotics police officers of Semnan and Sistan, and Baluchestan provinces carried out four joint intelligence operations, and close to one ton of narcotics were confiscated during these operations.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

