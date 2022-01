The security forces in Khuzestan province identified 2 separate arms traffickers teams that were trying to import weapons to Ahvaz and Karun.

The report added that during the operation two huge consignments of guns containing 87 firearms as well as huge amounts of ammunition were confiscated by the police forces.

Earlier on Dec 5, 2021 police forces had dismantled 2 other teams of arms traffickers in Ahwaz and Hamidiyeh in the same province located in southwest Iran.

JB/IRN84600339