Oct 26, 2021, 1:54 PM

Iran's Amir-Abdollahian meets with Pakistan's Qureshi

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday afternoon in Tehran.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday and upon his arrival, he was welcomed by his Iranian counterpart Amir-Abdollahian. 

Pakistan Foreign Minister has traveled to Tehran to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors.

The meeting of foreign ministers of 6 neighboring countries of Afghanistan plus Russia will be held in Tehran on Wednesday in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

