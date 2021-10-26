Iran's Amir-Abdollahian meets with Pakistan's Qureshi

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Tuesday and upon his arrival, he was welcomed by his Iranian counterpart Amir-Abdollahian.

Pakistan Foreign Minister has traveled to Tehran to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors.

The meeting of foreign ministers of 6 neighboring countries of Afghanistan plus Russia will be held in Tehran on Wednesday in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

RHM/FNA14000804000051