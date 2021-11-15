Iraqi forces detain top ISIL chieftain in Al Anbar

Iraq Intelligence Service said in a statement that an ISIL commander was captured by Iraqi forces alive.

This statement said that Iraqi army troops in cooperation with the counter-terrorism forces in Rutba city could identify and arrest a top chieftain of the ISIL terrorist group in Al Anbar governorate.

This senior terrorist was in charge of transferring foodstuff and logistics to the ISIL terrorists in their hideouts in the western province.

While Iraq declared victory in 2017, the remnants of the terrorist group are still operating in some provinces across Iraq.

The Governorates of Diyala, Saladin, Baghdad, Kirkuk, Nineveh, and Al Anbar are the main areas in Iraq where ISIL movements and terrorist operations against military forces and civilians are taking place.

