ISIL claims responsibility for attack on Pak police barrack

The terrorist group detonated an explosive device on Saturday inside barracks of the Pakistani police in the district of Bajaur, the group said on Telegram, Reuters news agency reported.

Bajaur's District Police Officer (DPO) Samad Khan told Dawn that the police officers were deployed near Raghagan Dam when the IED got set off at around 10:30 am.

