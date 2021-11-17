Iraq PMU launches counter-terrorism operation in NW Samarra

Issued a statement about its counter-terrorism operation, the PMU announced that the operation is designed to clear the region from ISIL remnants.

The statement continues to say that ISIL remnants have been previously under prosecution and now the organization is going to complete the process.

Recently, Iraqi sources had informed of the ending of the “labbaik Ya Rasool Allah” operation in Al Anbar governorate onset by PMU. 7500 square kilometers of the land was cleared in the operation.

PMU managed to identify and arrest a number of suspects accused of being involved in terrorist operations. Moreover, 15 tunnels of ISIL remnants were reconnoitered and demolished.

