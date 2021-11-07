Iraq’s PMU thwarts ISIL attack on Nineveh prov.

As ISIL Takfiri terrorists tried to enter southwest Nineveh province from three roads, Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi forces thwarted their plots, AL-FORAT News reported.

According to the report, Takfiris tried to exert their influence through three axes of Al-Jazira, Wadi al-Tharthar and Al-Makhazan.

Despite efforts of ISIL Takfiri terrorists made to infiltrate into Nineveh province, the timely intervention of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces prevented them from achieving their malicious goal and the operation failed.

Recently, a commander of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi in Diyala province announced that forces of this Resistance group started large-scale operations from five axes in the province.

He went on to say that these operations are carried out in Jabal Hamreen and Al-Khalis District.

