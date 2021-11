The series of anti-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army continues in different parts of the country. The Iraqi Army forces managed to kill a leader of ISIL snipers.

The Iraqi army forces launched an intelligence operation in Iraq's Kirkuk, killing the top sniper of the ISIL terrorist group in Kirkuk province, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced.

During the ambush by Iraqi army forces, two other ISIL terrorist elements were also wounded.

