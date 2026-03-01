Yemen’s Ansarallah condoles martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

In a statement on Sunday, the Political Office of Yemen’s Ansarallah Resistance Movement expressed condolences over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to the government and people of Iran and also the Islamic Ummah.

He (Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei) was a symbol of sacrifice who never stopped throughout his righteous path in the fight against the Axis of Evil, led by the United States, the statement added.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in Israeli-American strikes on Iran on Saturday morning.

