Turkey condoles martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, offering condolences over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in U.S. and Israeli military aggression on Saturday morning.

Fidan was briefed on the latest developments in the aftermath of the military actions against Iran.

Araghchi, condemning the unlawful attacks and assassinations, emphasized Iran’s determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full strength.

MNA