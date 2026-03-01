  1. Politics
Mar 1, 2026, 3:38 PM

Turkey condoles martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

Turkey condoles martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan offered condolences over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, offering condolences over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in U.S. and Israeli military aggression on Saturday morning.

Fidan was briefed on the latest developments in the aftermath of the military actions against Iran.

Araghchi, condemning the unlawful attacks and assassinations, emphasized Iran’s determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full strength.

MNA

News ID 242281

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News