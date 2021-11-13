Hashd al-Shabi forces attain new achievements in Anbar Prov.

The military operation of the Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi forces dubbed as 'Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah' in Anbar Province was ended.

PMU forces attained noticeable achievements at the end of the mentioned operation, an Iraq source reported.

In this regard, PMU forces managed to free 7,500 square kilometers of land in Anbar province.

In this operation, some of the elements suspected to be involved in terrorist operations were identified and arrested.

Moreover, they managed to reconnoiter and destroy 15 tunnels belonging to ISIL terrorists.

Sources close to PMU announced that the ISIL forces used to maintain medical aids and logistics in those tunnels.

In addition, some explosive packages were seized during the operation.

