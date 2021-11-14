  1. Politics
Hashd al-Sha’abi thwarts ISIL attack in Iraq's Mosul

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces thwarted the attack of the remnants of ISIL terrorist elements on Mosul in Nineveh province.

Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in a surprise attack thwarted the ISIL Takfiri terrorists' attempt to infiltrate parts of Nineveh province, Al-Furat News reported.

According to the report, ISIL terrorists intended to enter Hatra and some other regions in southern Mosul but they faced the surprise attack of PMU forces. 

Following the operation, the popular mobilization forces clashed with the terrorists and the Takfiri elements found no choice but to flee. 

Last week, PMU forces targeted ISIL positions in Saladin province. PMU forces managed to reconnoiter and destroy several hideouts belonging to ISIL forces in Saladin during the mentioned operation. In addition, a number of terrorist elements were arrested.

