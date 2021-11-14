  1. Culture
Nov 14, 2021, 12:45 PM

Six Dalmatian pelicans spotted in Gandoman Pond

Six Dalmatian pelicans spotted in Gandoman Pond

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – The Director-General of Environmental Protection of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province announced that six Dalmatian pelicans have been spotted in the province for the first time.

Shahram Ahmadi, the Director-General of Environmental Protection of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province said on Sunday that following the revival of the Gandoman Pond due to the recent rainfall, six Dalmatian pelicans have been spotted in the province for the first time. 

He also noted that so far, 30 cranes have been spotted in the wetlands of the province.

The Dalmatian pelican (Pelecanus Crispus) is the largest member of the pelican family, and perhaps the world's largest freshwater bird, although rivaled in weight and length by the largest swans. They are elegant soaring birds, with wingspans that rival that of the great albatrosses, and their flocks fly in graceful synchrony. 

ZZ/5351255

News Code 180682
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180682/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News