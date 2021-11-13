Common crane spotted in Kerman

Mansour Poursina said on Saturday that the head of Kahnooj's department of environment Hadi Jalali managed to observe and photograph a rare species of 'common crane' in this city.

He added that this beautiful and valuable species is classified as endangered birds and is one of the three rare species of cranes observed in Iran that has traveled to Kahnooj city on its migration route.

The common crane, also known as the Eurasian crane, is a bird of the family Gruidae, the cranes. A medium-sized species, it is the only crane commonly found in Europe besides the demoiselle crane. Along with the sandhill and demoiselle cranes and the brolga, it is one of only four crane species not currently classified as threatened with extinction or conservation dependent on the species level.

