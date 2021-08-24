  1. Culture
Asiatic cheetahs spotted in N Khorasan

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – An Asian cheetah and its 2 cubs were spotted on Monday night in the western border of the Miandasht Wildlife Refuge in Jajarm county, the Director-General of Environmental Protection of North Khorasan Province said.

Mehdi Allahpour, the Director-General of Environmental Protection of North Khorasan Province said on Tuesday that following the announcement of a farmer in Jajarm about the presence of an Asian cheetah and its two cubs on the western border of the Miandasht Wildlife Refuge, a group of park rangers dispatched to the scene. 

The park rangers succeeded in taking the photograph of mother cheetah by being present in the region, he added.

Miandasht Wildlife Refuge is a reserve in northeastern Iran. It comprises 844 square kilometres of semi-desert and shrubland and is home to the endangered Asiatic cheetah. Miandasht Wildlife Refuge in Jajarm is one of the four oldest areas in the country. Miandasht has one of the richest and densest animal species among the steppe habitats of Iran.

