  1. Culture
Dec 18, 2021, 11:00 PM

Black-winged kite spotted in Lorestan for first time

Black-winged kite spotted in Lorestan for first time

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – A 'black-winged kite' has been spotted near Gori Balmak Wetland in Lorestan province, said an official at the province's department of environment.

Nabiullah Ghaedi said on Saturday that the head of Pol-e Dokhtar's department of environment managed to observe and photograph a 'black-winged kite' in this city for the first time. 

The black-winged kite (Elanus caeruleus), also known as the black-shouldered kite, is a small diurnal bird of prey in the family Accipitridae best known for its habit of hovering over open grasslands in the manner of the much smaller kestrels. 

This kite is distinctive, with long wings; white, grey and black plumage; and owl-like forward-facing eyes with red irises. Although mainly seen on plains, they are sometimes seen on grassy slopes of hills in the higher elevation regions of Asia. They are not migratory but show nomadism in response to weather and food availability. 

ZZ/5378466

News Code 181914
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181914/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 16 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News