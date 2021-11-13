‘Aparat’ to vie at VGIK International Student Festival

'Aparat' has been selected to be screen at the competition section of the 41st VGIK International Student Festival.

The 41st edition of the VGIK International Student Festival will be held from November 15 to 19 in Moscow.

This year, the festival received 167 applications from 48 countries and 114 film schools.

‘Aparat’ tells the story of six teenage boys who decide to work in the village cages so as to earn the money they need to rent an 8 mm camera from a wanderer.

Mehdi Gholizadeh, Ebrahim Najmabadi, Emad Mohebbi, Abolfazl Najmabadi, Amir Najmabadi, Amir Mohammad Najmabadi, Mohammad Reza Najmabadi, Zari Najmabadi, and Mehdi Rezaei are among the cast members of this short film.

