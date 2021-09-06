‘Aparat’  to go on screen at BIAFF in Georgia

The Iranian short film ‘Aparat’ directed by Hassan Najmabadi has made it to the 16th Batumi International Art-house Film Festival in Georgia.

The 16th edition of the festival will be held from September 18 to 24 in the port city of Batumi in Georgia.

‘Aparat’ tells the story of six teenage boys who decide to work in the village cages so as to earn the money they need to rent an 8 mm camera from a wanderer.

Mehdi Gholizadeh, Ebrahim Najmabadi, Emad Mohebbi, Abolfazl Najmabadi, Amir Najmabadi, Amir Mohammad Najmabadi, Mohammad Reza Najmabadi, Zari Najmabadi, and Mehdi Rezaei are among the cast members of this short film.

The aim of this festival is to provide a good opportunity for filmmakers, producers, and critics to share their experiences during the festival, and to improve the audience's knowledge and understanding of cinema.

Every year, the festival accepts 25 films in the short film competition.

