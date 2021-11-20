'Eclipse' to take part in Minimalen Short Film Festival

Directed by Raha Amirfazli, Alireza Ghasemi, 'Eclipse' will take part in the competition section of the Foyle Film Festival.

The synopsis of 'Eclipse' reads, "Saaghi and her two friends have come to the largest park in Tehran to take pictures of the one-in-a-century total eclipse announced later in the afternoon. Mischievous and rebellious, they steal a camera stand, lie to their parents and discuss boys as well as an upcoming party. Their wanderings lead them to a remote part of the park. As the sun disappears, Saaghi sees something that should have stayed hidden."

The cast includes Faraz Modiri, Payman Naimi, Anita Bagheri, Paniz Esmaili, Khorshid Cheraghipour.

The short film has previously taken part at the 30th edition of the Côté Court Festival in France, the Figari Film Fest in Italy, the 43rd Outdoor Short Film Festival of Grenoble in France, and LA Shorts International Film Festival.

It was also selected as a nominee for the best short film in Show Me Shorts Film Festival in New Zealand and screened at the 34th Foyle Film Festival 2021 in Ireland.

Minimalen is an annual, independent short film event, covering new productions from Norway, Scandinavia and the rest of the world, as well as retrospectives. Based in the attractive old town of Trondheim, Norway, Minimalen came to life in 1988.

Over five days each spring, Minimalen screens approx. 250 shorts, roughly divided into two sections: New Norwegian, Nordic and International shorts in five competitions, and retrospectives and focus programmes. The Nordic section offers a convenient way for foreigners to be updated on the state of shorts in the whole region.

The 34th Minimalen Short Film Festival is due January 11 - 16, 2022.

