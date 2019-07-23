Nicaragua never to recognize US sanctions, says President Ortega

“We will never accept the US’ notion of sanctions, because they are not within the framework of international rules and regulations. These sanctions against our people and Iranian people are unilateral and unlawful,” said Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

He went on to add, “everyone is upset at the current situation that the US has brought about, but they don’t say it. They [the US authorities] insult the world, including their own allies, by resorting to blackmail and violating laws of international trade.”

For his part, Iranian top diplomat Zarif said “the US administration, in violation of all rules and regulations and resolutions, is waging economic terrorism against independent states.”

He then stressed Iran’s serious resolve to deepen bilateral cooperation with Nicaragua in various fields, including trade, industry, energy, agriculture and finance.

Earlier on Monday, a number of senior officials of Nicaragua and an Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Zarif held a meeting in Managua to discuss ways to further develop cooperation between the two sides.

In a tweet following the meeting, Zarif wrote that the two sides have agreed on wide-ranging cooperation, noting that “Iran and Nicaragua have both resisted US' Economic Terrorism and aggressive interventions.”

