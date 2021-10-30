Maximum pressure policy source of all JCPOA-related problems

"There is one obvious aspect which definitely doesn’t fall within the category of propaganda- the fact that all the problems were caused by maximum pressure policy of the previous US administration", Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Just read one by one #IAEA quarterly reports issued in 2016-2021", he added.

He made the remarks in reaction to nonsense claims leveled by an American advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Hard to view the last 9 months as anything other than a country exploiting Biden admin and Europe's naivete and irrational obsession with JCPOA to avoid sanctions enforcement, stabilize its economy, avoid IAEA censure and vastly expand nuclear work. Everything else is propaganda, Richard Goldberg, claimed in a tweet.

The 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France — plus Germany and the EU. Despite the International Atomic Energy Agency's acknowledgement of Iran's adherence to all of its obligations, the US government unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in May 2018.

The US government has imposed sanctions under various pretexts in line with its hostile goals against the Islamic Republic of Iran and the advancement of its economic war against Iran.

Despite admitting the failure of the policy of maximum pressure against Iran, the Biden administration has refused to take measures necessary to return to JCPOA and has practically put the pursuit of Trump's policy against Iran on the agenda.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were postponed at the end of the previous Iranian administration under Rouhani until the formation of the new government in Iran under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

The new Iranian administration has vowed that it will return to the Vienna talks if they are result-oriented and can yield tangible results for Iran in terms of the removal of the sanctions and abidance of the parties by the JCPOA provisions.

