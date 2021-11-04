Negotiations must be result-oriented: President Raeisi

"We will in no way abandon the legitimate demands of the Iranian people or what we have clearly said the lifting of oppressive sanctions," President Raeisi said on a visit to Semnan province on Thursday, a day after Iran’s top nuclear negotiator and deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, said on Wednesday that the talks on the removal of the US sanctions on Iran will start on November 29.

Raeisi said that his administration will not wait for the negotiations results and will work hard to neutralize the impact of the sanctions.

"The Iranian people have always condemned the bullying as well as the US intervention in the region, as could be seen in recent events," he added in an apparent reference to the failed US act of piracy against an Iranian oil tanker in the Sea of Oman recently.

Moreover, the Iranian president also spoke in a meeting with a group of students on Wednesday afternoon on the occasion of the anniversary of the takeover of the American Den of Spies and Student Day, and called the Nov. 4 (Aban 13) day a reminder of great and glorious days in the history of the Iranian nation's struggle against domestic tyranny and foreign colonization.

"The timely movement of students on the 13th of Aban, which was based on their accurate knowledge of Imam Khomeini's ideals, showed that the Islamic Revolution of the Iranian people was struggling simultaneously with "internal tyranny and foreign hegemony," the President said, according to the official website of the Iranian Presidency.

