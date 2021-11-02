  1. Politics
Nov 2, 2021, 11:30 PM

IDO to hold Natl. Day of Fight agst Global Arrogance campaign

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – The Coordinating Council of Islamic Development Organization (IDO) will hold a campaign on the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance on November 4.

The campaign entitled ‘National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance’ will be held by the Coordinating Council of Islamic Development Organization (IDO) concurrent with the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance at the threshold of holding grand rally to commemorate Aban 13 (Nov. 4).

Accordingly, the noble nation of Islamic Iran can take part in this campaign from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 at the following address: 13ABAN.ccoip.ir.

In addition to expressing their disgust with the Global Arrogance, Iranian people can choose their motto and confirm the nationwide resolution of the ceremony on Nov. 4.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180317/

