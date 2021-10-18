Ghalibaf stresses boosting parl. ties between Iran, Russia

The Speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held a telephone conversation with Vyacheslav Vicodin, the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on Monday.

At the beginning of the conversation, Ghalibaf congratulated Vyacheslav Vicodin on his reelection as the speaker of the Federal State Duma of the Russian Federation.

He also stressed the need to strengthen parliamentary ties between Iran's Parliament and the Russian Federation.

Iran's Parliament welcomes holding joint high commission meetings between the two countries in order to maintain and continue economic and trade cooperation, Ghalibaf added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf emphasized the role of the parliaments of Iran and Russia in boosting cooperation between the two governments in various political, economic, and cultural fields.

Vicodin, for his part, stressed the need to develop and expand parliamentary cooperation at various levels.

Relations between Iran and Russia are based on mutual respect, he said, adding that and Russian Parliament seeks to develop and strengthen interactions and the implementation of bilateral ties with Iran.

