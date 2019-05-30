Iran, Norway discuss parliamentary ties in Oslo

In a meeting between an Iranian delegation headed by Chairman of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, and a Norwegian delegation headed by Vice President of the parliament Storting, Eva Kristin Hansen, the two sides discussed bilateral ties as well as international issues.

Falahatpisheh said Iran is ready to expand parliamentary cooperation with the European country. He also handed the official invitation of Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani for Storting President Tone Wilhelmsen Trøen.

Touching upon recent developments in the region, he said that Iran believes in the management of tensions while maintaining its readiness for any incident.

Eva Kristin Hansen, for her part, welcomed efforts to boost bilateral parliamentary ties. She also hoped that differences in the Middle East would be solved through diplomacy and dialogue.

Heading a parliamentary delegation, Falahatpisheh is making an official visit to Norway to confer on the expansion of bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

MAH/IRN83333950