Iran’s export of fruits to Russia hits 50% growth

The Islamic Republic of Iran exported $196 million worth of fresh fruits and dried nuts to the Russian Federation in the first three months of the current year in 2021.

Andrea Yarmak an expert official at Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s Investment Center said that Russia faced problems in the field of importing similar products from Uzbekistan and Moldavia last year in 2020 and this was the main reason behind the increased volume of export of Iranian fruits and dried nuts to the Russian Federation in this period.

Apple is one of Iran’s main export fruits to the Russian Federation in a way that export of Iranian apple to this country has in the first nine months of the current year in 2021 has become two-and-a-half-fold growth, followed by kiwi fruit, watermelon, peach and nectarine, raisins and date.

He put the fresh apple exported by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation in this period at 125,000 tons.

