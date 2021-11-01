Leeds Intl. Film Festival to host Iranian 'Orthodontics'

Iranian short film 'Orthodontics' directed, written and produced by Mohammadreza Mayghani, will be screened in the Leeds International Film Festival which is slated to be held on November 3-18.

The synopsis of 'Orthodontics' read, "Amitis is a teenage girl who always has an orthodontics headgear and under the pressure of orthodontic treatment. But suddenly she does a strange thing with her friend Sara."

The cast includes Arezou Aali, Yas Farkhondeh and Maryam Hosseini, Mehdi Sadr, Yasmin Ebrahimi.

The film has been also screened in the 18th edition of the Curtocircuíto – International Film Festival in Santiago de Compostela, Spain which was held on October 2-10, 2021.

The Leeds International Film Festival is the largest film festival in England outside London. Founded in 1987, it is held in November at various venues throughout Leeds, West Yorkshire.

Leeds Film is a festival supported by the BFI Audience Fund which aims to boost diversity and inclusivity and to build a broad film culture across the UK which recognizes and values the quality of difference and seeks to rebalance under-representation on screen, in the workforce and in audiences.

JB/5340846