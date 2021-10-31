'Fourth Wall' wins best animation award at German festival

"The Fourth Wall" as directed by Mahboubeh Kalaei has had a successful presence in various festivals this year.

The animation recently competed with 11 short films in the international short film competition section of the DOK Leipzig documentary film festival and won the best animation award at this festival.

This short animation has won the best film award at the 19th International Fantoche Animation Festival in Switzerland.

"The Fourth Wall" also won the award of the jury of the World Festival of Animated Film Zagreb.

