Iranian 'Good Girl' shines at Italian FilmFest.

Written and directed by Raheleh Karami and produced by Mani Ghandi, 'Good Girl' won the special award of the Sguardi Altrove International Women's Film Festival.

The film depicts the story of a girl who is forced to remain silent to protect the reputation of her family.

The cast includes Behzad Khalaj, Shaghayegh Faryad Shiran and Mobina Azadi.

'Good Girl' has been screened at the competition section of the 2020 Ischia Global Film & Music Fest.

The 28th edition of this Italian film festival was held from 22 to 30 October 2021.

