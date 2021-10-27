Iran terms claims of US Special Rapporteur biased, worthless

In response to the controversial report of UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh assessed the report submitted to the 76th session of UN General Assembly as selective and politically motivated and strongly condemned and rejected the worthless allegations raised in the report.

Emphasizing that this report was prepared in violation of principles and criteria put forward in the "rules governing activity of reporters", including "need to obtain facts through reliable information from reliable sources," Khatibzadeh reiterated that this report in no way can provide a true and accurate assessment of human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Recalling the UN Special Rapporteur's constant hostilities and baseless accusations towards Islamic Republic of Iran, he emphasized that this history has completely damaged and tarnished the credibility of his reports and turned it into a political statement by terrorist groups and opponents of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MA/IRN84467033