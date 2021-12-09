Iran to release list of Americans to be sanctioned soon

Secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council reacted to the recent sanctions imposed by the US on some Iranian individuals and legal entities under the false pretext of human rights violations.

Kazem Gharibabadi said that the US move is a continuation of the same failed policy of maximum pressure against the Iranian nation and the use of sanctions as a tool to achieve political goals.

According to him, the US claims of defending human rights and freedom and its illegal and inhumane move to impose sanctions seem more like a bitter joke.

The US regime pretends to defend human rights, but in practice, it imposes unilateral and illegal sanctions on the Iranian people, endangers the fundamental rights of Iranian citizens, and blocks patients from accessing medicine and medical equipment, Gharibabadi highlighted.

Gharibabadi also spoke about the miserable situation of American prisoners, noting that violence and torturing against American prisoners and the large population of women in prisons reveal the serious violation of the rights of prisoners in the United States.

Iran is going to publish a list of American entities and nationals for being involved in serious human rights violations, who will be sanctioned by Iran soon, he added.

