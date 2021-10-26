Intl community must prevent Zionists' crimes against humanity

The Palestinian people have long been victims of gross, systematic, and widespread violations of human rights and humanitarian law by the Zionist regime, an Iranian diplomat at the United Nations said in the Third Committee of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday following the presentation of the report of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Occupied Territories

The use of live ammunition against civilians is an example of a crime against humanity committed by the Israeli regime with the support of the United States, the Iranian diplomat added.

The dictatorial regime of Israel also violates freedom of expression by intimidating, and detaining journalists covering human rights abuses against Palestinians, the diplomat added.

According to the diplomat, those living in the besieged Gaza Strip are among the most oppressed people in Palestine.

Stating that the international community must hold the Israeli regime accountable for horrific crimes, the diplomat said, "This can prevent the Zionist regime from committing war crimes and crimes against humanity."

