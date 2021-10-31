Ripping up HR Council report showed Zionist assertiveness

Yusuf al-Husayni a senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement showed reaction to ripping a report of UN Human Rights Council by a representative of Zionist regime of Israel to the United Nations Gilad Ardan, stating that tearing up the report is a sign of obscenity and flagrancy of Zionist regime in international arena., Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, he said that the heinous act made by the representative of Zionist regime in tearing up the report of UN Human Rights Council shows the level of arrogance and political assertiveness of the occupiers in dealing with the international community.

In addition, Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Spokesman Hazem Qasim said that the move taken by the representative of Zionist regime in ripping up the report of UN Human Rights Council showed that claim of Zionists on its interaction with the international institutions is 'false'.

It is high time for international community to end its dual standards against the Zionist regime and punish occupiers for their heinous crimes committed against the oppressed Palestinians, he added.

